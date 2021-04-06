MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.11

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 26011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

