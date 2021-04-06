MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.47

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 58641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

