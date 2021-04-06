Michael F. Falcon Sells 518 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $22,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

