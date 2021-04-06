Michael L. Paxton Sells 6,000 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,377,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 332,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

