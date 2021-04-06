Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.94

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.94 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 565.60 ($7.39). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,012,095 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.