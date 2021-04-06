Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $186,489.27 and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 127.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00289278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00747756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

