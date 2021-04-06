Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $2,341,054.59 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MU stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 1,241,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,003,611. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
