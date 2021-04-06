Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 496203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

