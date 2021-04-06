Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $157.58 and a 1-year high of $249.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

