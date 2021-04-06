MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 99,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,247,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
