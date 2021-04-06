MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 99,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,247,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

