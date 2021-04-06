Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $1,842,361.64 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MAA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 633,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,940. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
