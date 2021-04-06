Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.16. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 207,279 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

In other Midwest Energy Emissions news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

