Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 4,859 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. 61,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

