Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 3,163 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 6,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.70 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

