Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 7,187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

