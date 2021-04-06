Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,427. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

