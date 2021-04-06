Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.14. 3,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $311.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

