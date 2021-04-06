Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,038. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.