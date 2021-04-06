Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.36. 563,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,584,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.