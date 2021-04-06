Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.82. 23,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $253.08 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

