Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 3,001 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $657.82. 17,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.44. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.07 and a 1-year high of $666.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

