Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,722. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.