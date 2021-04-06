Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. 4,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

