Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

