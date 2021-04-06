Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HIE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,918. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,587 shares of company stock worth $244,169.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

