MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $178.24 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.63 or 0.00028636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $178.24 million and approximately $13,605.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00468507 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.25 or 0.04470970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,719,268 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

