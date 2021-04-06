MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 5.7%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 21,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 560,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

