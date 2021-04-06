MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

MIND stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.