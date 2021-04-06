MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.
MIND stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
About MIND Technology
