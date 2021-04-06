MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group’s (NYSE:MNSO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. MINISO Group had issued 30,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $608,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on MNSO shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $700,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

