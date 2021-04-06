Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $58.31 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,930,692,752 coins and its circulating supply is 3,725,483,185 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

