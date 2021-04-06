MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $645,539.85 and $37.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.11 or 0.03586957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00387488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.98 or 0.01104109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00439922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00458410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00321313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029190 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

