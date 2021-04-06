Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $9.22 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $482.42 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $9.22 or 0.00015862 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,337,621 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

