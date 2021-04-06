Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $17.06 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and $62,091.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $17.06 or 0.00029354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,791,914 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

