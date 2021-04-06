Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $29.46 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and $72,771.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.62 or 0.00041012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,247,303 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

