Mirrored Netflix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $599,721.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $599,721.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $552.01 or 0.00949231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00287338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00750310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.38 or 0.99899875 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,252 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

