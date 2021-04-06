Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $8.96 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00015366 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and $254,472.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00287359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00105674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00758134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,121,380 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

