Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $696.80 or 0.01204342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $43.41 million and approximately $381,255.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 62,296 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

