Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Volume Tops $612,974.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $612,974.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.59 or 0.00071298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.00759086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,091.63 or 0.99579674 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 715,514 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

