Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Richard Davidson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($42,069.51).
Shares of LON:MIGO traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.80 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The company has a market cap of £86.66 million and a P/E ratio of 177.22. Miton Global Opportunities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
