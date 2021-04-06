Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Richard Davidson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Miton Global Opportunities plc (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Shares of LON:MIGO traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.80 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The company has a market cap of £86.66 million and a P/E ratio of 177.22. Miton Global Opportunities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

