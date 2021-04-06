MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0144

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $55.47 million and approximately $393,196.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,412,819 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.