Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 35,000 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Stock

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AGBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 59,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a P/E ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

