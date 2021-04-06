MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 758.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.24.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

