MobileGo (MGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.63 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

