Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,652,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,880. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

