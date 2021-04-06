Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

