Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.98. 13,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 394,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.