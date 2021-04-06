Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $236.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $136.70 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

