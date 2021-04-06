Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $62.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $298.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

