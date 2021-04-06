Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,926.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,926 ($25.16) and last traded at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03), with a volume of 123734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884.50 ($24.62).

MNDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

Get Mondi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,829.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,730.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders purchased a total of 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,424 over the last ninety days.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.