Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,926.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,926 ($25.16) and last traded at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03), with a volume of 123734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884.50 ($24.62).

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDI. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

The firm has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,829.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,730.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders purchased a total of 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,424 over the last quarter.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

